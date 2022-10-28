Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich are just a point behind league leaders Union Berlin and cannot afford to slip up when they take on Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season but have recovered to string together five wins in a row in all competitions.
Mainz have also found good form recently and will be hoping to cause a massive upset and make it four wins in a row. They are currently sitting seventh in the league standings but only four points separate them from second-placed Bayern.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Bayern Munich vs Mainz date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Mainz
Date:
October 28, 2022
Kick-off:
2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET / 7:00pm IST
Venue:
Allianz Arena, Munich
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the Bayern Munich game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game between Mainz and Bayern Munich is not being telecast.
Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Mainz on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
US
N/A
ESPN+
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD
Sony Liv
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Julian Nagelsmann continues to be without Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr who are sidelined due to injuries while Manuel Neuer is a doubt for the clash. The head coach has also ruled out Thomas Muller.
Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel
Mainz squad and team news
Bo Svensson will be without the services of Maxim Leitsch, Marlon Mustapha and Danny da Costa.
Delano Burgzorg has returned from suspension and is available for selection.
Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dahmen, Zentner, Lasse
Defenders
Martin, Leitsch, Bell, Widmer, da Costa, Caci, Hack
Midfielders
Barkok, Stach, Lee, Tauer, Barreiro, Fulgini, Johr, Mizuta, Fernandes, Shabani
Forwards
Ingvartsen, Onisiwo, Burkardt, Mustapha, Burgzorg, Bobzien, Weiper