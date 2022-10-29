Bayern look to maintain their winning run

Bayern Munich lock horns with Mainz in the Bundesliga in a bid to continue their win streak of five games. Bayern will also see this as an opportunity to continue their charge to the top of the table.

Mainz will be looking to snatch another win against Bayern Munich. They have won two of their last three games against the Bavarian giants. They are currently sat 7th in the table, having picked up 18 points from 11 games.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich come on the back of a 3-0 win against Barcelona, knocking them to the Europa League in the porcess. They are currently on a eight game unbeaten streak in all competitions and have scored seven times in their last two Bundesliga games.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Mainz XI (3-4-1-2): Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Barreira, Stach, Caricol; Lee; Onisiwo, Burkardt

Bayern Munich vs Mainz LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern have four fixtures following today's game before the FIFA World Cup break begins. They face a tough challenge against Inter in the Champions League next and square up against Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Schalke in the league.