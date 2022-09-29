Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will hope to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich will return to Bundesliga action with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. The German champions are shockingly winless in their last four league games and will be desperate to bounce back to familiar winning ways.

Bayer Leverkusen's situation is worse as they find themselves 15th on the league table having managed just one victory from seven matches so far this season. They face an uphill battle against the 2021-22 Bundesliga champions Bayern as both teams look to correct their courses.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Date: September 30, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00am IST (October 1) Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on TV via ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Mix is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports mix Sky Sports app US ESPN ESPN app India Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD Sony Live

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka both missed Germany's Nations League games during the international break due to COVID. However, the duo is expected to be back in contention.

There are other injury concerns for Julian Nagelsmann as Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are all sidelined due to injuries.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel

Bayer Leverkusen squad and team news

Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane will be without Andrey Lunev, Exequiel Palacios, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli and Karim Bellarabi who have all been ruled out to injuries.

Bayer Leverkusen have scored as many goals as second-placed Borussia Dortmund. However, their defence has let the fans down, having let in 12 goals. Only Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded more goals from seven matches.