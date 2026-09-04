How to get Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bundesliga football under the floodlights in Munich always delivers a phenomenal atmosphere, and you could be at the Allianz Arena live to watch German heavyweights FC Bayern Munich take on capital club 1. FC Union Berlin.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kicks off at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with the match scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2026 at 19:30 CET.

Supporters will pack out the iconic stands in full voice, eager to see their team showcase their attacking firepower early in the 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, Allianz Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 18 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic demand for fixtures at the Allianz Arena, ticket releases follow structured phases:

FC Bayern Season Ticket Holders ( Jahreskartenbesitzer ): The majority of the stadium is occupied by existing season ticket holders who retain their regular seats for all domestic league matches.

Official Member Request Ballot ( Mitglieder ): Remaining general admission tickets are allocated via a ticket request ballot exclusively for registered FC Bayern club members prior to the start of the season.

General Public Sale: It is exceptionally rare for FC Bayern Bundesliga home matches to reach open general public sale due to the immense size of the club's membership base.

Zweitmarkt (Official Ticket Exchange) & Secondary Platforms: Members can purchase verified returned tickets via the club's official Zweitmarkt . Alternatively, supporters can secure verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at the Allianz Arena vary based on seating location, fixture categorization, and ticket type:

Standing vs. Seating: The famous Südkurve standing sections offer the most budget-friendly entry points (often around €15 to €20 at face value), while central seated tickets carry higher premiums.

Member Pricing: Registered FC Bayern club members typically pay face-value rates ranging from €35 to €80 for standard seating when successful in the ballot.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Haupttribüne and Gegengerade ) offer premium central viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Südkurve and Nordkurve ) provide the most intense matchday atmospheres.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed exclusively via digital mobile tickets. Spectators must present their valid digital pass on a smartphone at the stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at the Allianz Arena, visiting Union Berlin supporters are allocated seats and standing areas in the designated away sector (Nordkurve Oberrang & Mittelrang - Blocks 342-347).

In accordance with German football fan culture and Bundesliga regulations, away tickets are kept highly affordable. Standing tickets in the away end typically cost around €15 to €20, while seated away tickets usually range from €30 to €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of 1. FC Union Berlin (Eiserne). Away section allocations are managed entirely by Union Berlin's ticketing department and routinely sell out to qualifying members.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Form

Bayern Munich come into this match with five wins from their last five games across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding nine in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 win over Osnabrueck in the DFB-Pokal on September 2, following a 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart on August 28. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup and recorded wins over FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzig in pre-season.

Union Berlin's last five matches produced one win, two draws and two losses. Their most recent result was a 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on August 29. They won their DFB-Pokal tie 4-2 against Eintracht Braunschweig but lost 4-2 to Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly. Across those five matches, Union scored 14 goals and conceded 15.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on March 21, 2026, when Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. Before that, Union held Bayern to a 2-2 draw at home in the Bundesliga in November 2025, while Bayern won 3-2 in a DFB-Pokal tie at Union's ground in December 2025. Across the last five meetings, Bayern have won three, drawn one and lost none, with Union claiming one draw across that period.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich currently occupy first place while Union Berlin sit ninth.