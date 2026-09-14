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Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga preview: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich
Union Berlin

Comprehensive match preview of FC Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. We break down Matchday 3 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Friday night clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Match details

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 4
Allianz Arena

FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin will kick-off on 18 September 2026 at 18:30 GMT (2:30 PM EST / 19:30 BST / 20:30 SAST).

Friday night Bundesliga action in Bavaria

FC Bayern Munich return home to host 1. FC Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena to open Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. Coming off back-to-back victories across domestic and European competitions, the Bavarian giants aim to lock in another three points in front of their home supporters to maintain early momentum at the top of the table. For Union Berlin, a challenging trip to Munich following a frustrating home defeat presents an immediate opportunity to reset and test their defensive setup against the league's top attack.

SV Elversberg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

The Bavarians' Kane and Karl secure three points

FC Bayern Munich enter Friday night on high spirits following a 2–1 away victory over SV Elversberg at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde on Matchday 3 (September 13). Youngster Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Maurice Krattenmacher equalised for the hosts past the hour mark. Star striker Harry Kane struck the decisive game-winner in the 72nd minute, keeping Bayern unbeaten in Bundesliga play with seven points from three fixtures following a 0–0 draw at Schalke and a 5–0 midweek Champions League win against Bodø/Glimt.

1. FC Union Berlin v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Die Eisernen's late stumble against Schalke

FC Union Berlin travel south seeking to correct course after suffering a 3–1 home defeat to FC Schalke 04 at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Matchday 3 (September 11). After falling behind to goals from Robin Gosens and Adil Aouchiche, Tim Skarke grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time (90+6') before Schalke added a third deep into injury time. Coupled with a 4–0 loss away to Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 2, Union Berlin are desperate to find defensive stability to stop Bayern's relentless attack.

Can Union's compact block halt Bayern's frontline?

Bayern Munich hold a strong advantage on paper, leveraging their creative options in Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane to break down deep defensive blocks. Union Berlin will rely heavily on physical mid-block organisation through Rani Khedira and Leopold Querfeld, aiming to spring fast counter-attacks via Emmanuel Latte Lath. With vital league points at stake to kick off the weekend, Friday night's matchup promises fast-paced action from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Vincent Kompany has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Union Berlin head into the match without three players. Stanley N'Soki, Andrik Markgraf, and Oliver Burke are all listed as injured and unavailable for Mauro Lustrinelli's squad. No suspensions are currently recorded for the away side.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCU

FCU - Form

IPS
L2-4
EBS
W2-4
SGE
D3-3
B04
L4-0
S04
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, and they also beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Bayern scored 13 goals and conceded just one.

Union Berlin have won one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Bundesliga defeat to Schalke, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. In five matches, Union scored ten goals but conceded fourteen.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawUnion Berlin
3
2
0
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
13Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on 21 March 2026, when Bayern Munich won 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one win for Union Berlin. Bayern have scored twelve goals in those meetings, conceding five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
321072+57
W
D
W
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
320193+66
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
320187+16
L
W
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
3003012-120
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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