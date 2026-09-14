Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bundesliga preview: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Match details

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 18 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin will kick-off on 18 September 2026 at 18:30 GMT (2:30 PM EST / 19:30 BST / 20:30 SAST).

Friday night Bundesliga action in Bavaria

FC Bayern Munich return home to host 1. FC Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena to open Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. Coming off back-to-back victories across domestic and European competitions, the Bavarian giants aim to lock in another three points in front of their home supporters to maintain early momentum at the top of the table. For Union Berlin, a challenging trip to Munich following a frustrating home defeat presents an immediate opportunity to reset and test their defensive setup against the league's top attack.

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The Bavarians' Kane and Karl secure three points

FC Bayern Munich enter Friday night on high spirits following a 2–1 away victory over SV Elversberg at Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde on Matchday 3 (September 13). Youngster Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Maurice Krattenmacher equalised for the hosts past the hour mark. Star striker Harry Kane struck the decisive game-winner in the 72nd minute, keeping Bayern unbeaten in Bundesliga play with seven points from three fixtures following a 0–0 draw at Schalke and a 5–0 midweek Champions League win against Bodø/Glimt.

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Die Eisernen's late stumble against Schalke

FC Union Berlin travel south seeking to correct course after suffering a 3–1 home defeat to FC Schalke 04 at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Matchday 3 (September 11). After falling behind to goals from Robin Gosens and Adil Aouchiche, Tim Skarke grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time (90+6') before Schalke added a third deep into injury time. Coupled with a 4–0 loss away to Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 2, Union Berlin are desperate to find defensive stability to stop Bayern's relentless attack.

Can Union's compact block halt Bayern's frontline?

Bayern Munich hold a strong advantage on paper, leveraging their creative options in Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane to break down deep defensive blocks. Union Berlin will rely heavily on physical mid-block organisation through Rani Khedira and Leopold Querfeld, aiming to spring fast counter-attacks via Emmanuel Latte Lath. With vital league points at stake to kick off the weekend, Friday night's matchup promises fast-paced action from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Union Berlin head into the match without three players. Stanley N'Soki, Andrik Markgraf, and Oliver Burke are all listed as injured and unavailable for Mauro Lustrinelli's squad. No suspensions are currently recorded for the away side.

Form

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, and they also beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Bayern scored 13 goals and conceded just one.

Union Berlin have won one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Bundesliga defeat to Schalke, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen. In five matches, Union scored ten goals but conceded fourteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on 21 March 2026, when Bayern Munich won 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one win for Union Berlin. Bayern have scored twelve goals in those meetings, conceding five.