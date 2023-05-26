‘Bayern Munich are playing worse’ - Thomas Tuchel slammed by Lothar Matthaus as Germany legend bemoans ‘mistakes’ over Julian Nagelsmann sacking

Bayern Munich made a mistake by sacking coach Julian Nagelsmann as the team are playing even worse under Thomas Tuchel, Lothar Matthaus says.

Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann in March

Bayern then exited UCL and DFB-Pokal

Could also lose out on Bundesliga title

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern sacked Nagelsmann in March and replaced him with Tuchel that same week. However, the German giants have been knocked out of the Champions League and DFB-Pokal since the ex-Chelsea boss took charge and have also fallen behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course, many mistakes were made even before the change of coach, which ultimately led to this situation. But the team, which were still on course to win the treble under Nagelsmann, are playing worse under Tuchel," Bayern and Germany legend Matthaus said to Bild.

"The squad is individually so strong that you have to at least become a champion with them, but the team don't work because everyone is busy with themselves. Tuchel increased the uncertainty because at his press conferences, which I find a bit strange, he always talks about how difficult everything is and what doesn't work, instead of standing up for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have won five of the 11 matches they have played under Tuchel, leaving them in danger of finishing the season without any silverware. They now sit two points behind Dortmund in the Bundesliga with one game left, meaning they need to win and hope their rivals slip up.

Their terrible results under Tuchel has even sparked reports that he could be on his way out of the club by the end of the month.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will visit Koln, who are 10th in the table, on Saturday while Dortmund host ninth-placed Mainz.