Bayern Munich's Hoeness on potential Gnabry transfer: Do you want me to shove money down his throat until he chokes?!

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness claims Serge Gnabry has received a "great" offer to extend his contract, but says the club cannot stuff him full of money until he agrees to sign.

The Germany international has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Bayern have offered him an improved contract, but the club fear they could lose him in the near future.

What has Hoeness said about Gnabry's future?

Hoeness believes there is little more the club can do to convince Gnabry to stay and must leave it up to the player to decide if he wants to follow the example set by Niklas Sule and David Alaba, who let their contracts expire.

"It's the same situation as with Sule. I think he has a great offer from Bayern and now has to make a decision," he told RTL when asked about Gnabry's situation.

"Your media drives me crazy with these free transfer things. What do you want to do? Should you stuff the players with money until they say yes or maybe choke on it?"

Will Gnabry stay or leave Bayern Munich?

GOAL reported in April that Gnabry is considering making a move away from the Bavarian side.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the teams interested in signing the 26-year-old winger.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn revealed that talks over a new deal have begun, but admitted that the ex-Arsenal and Hoffenheim player is in a "process of reflection" as he considers his options.

Gnabry featured 45 times in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring 17 times to help them win the Bundesliga and reach the last-16 of the Champions League.

