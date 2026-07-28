Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has hit back at recent reports linking the club's Colombian star Luis Diaz with a move to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Dreesen brushed aside the speculation over Diaz, telling the German newspaper "Kicker": "We would be stupid if we sold Diaz, wouldn't we?".

He went on: "We have a truly wonderful squad, honestly. Let us begin the season and get off to a start by scoring some goals!".

According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Al-Hilal will table an opening offer of no less than 70 million euros to tempt the Bayern Munich board into talks over Diaz's exit. The Saudi market is back with a vengeance, shaking up the European scene and hunting down big names.

Al-Hilal have no intention of wasting time in the current window. Having wrapped up the signing of Crysencio Summerville, Simone Inzaghi's side are chasing another statement move for a world-class player.