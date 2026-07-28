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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Bayern Munich on Díaz's transfer to Al-Hilal: we would be stupid

L. Diaz
Al Hilal
Bayern Munich
Saudi Pro League
Bundesliga
Colombia
Saudi Arabia
Germany

A complicated deal

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has hit back at recent reports linking the club's Colombian star Luis Diaz with a move to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Dreesen brushed aside the speculation over Diaz, telling the German newspaper "Kicker": "We would be stupid if we sold Diaz, wouldn't we?".

He went on: "We have a truly wonderful squad, honestly. Let us begin the season and get off to a start by scoring some goals!".

According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Al-Hilal will table an opening offer of no less than 70 million euros to tempt the Bayern Munich board into talks over Diaz's exit. The Saudi market is back with a vengeance, shaking up the European scene and hunting down big names.

Al-Hilal have no intention of wasting time in the current window. Having wrapped up the signing of Crysencio Summerville, Simone Inzaghi's side are chasing another statement move for a world-class player.

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