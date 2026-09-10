More news, features and rumours on Bayern Munich:

Injury shock for Bayern: Oberdorf must take another break

"It was too much for us": Bayern confirm interest in £125 million man

What the comeback plan for Jamal Musiala looks like

Bayern Munich, news: Max Eberl firmly shuts down rumour

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl has dismissed a persistent rumour that he and sporting director Christoph Freund have a tense or even broken relationship. "That is bullshit!" the 52-year-old said in an interview with Sport Bild. "That is a far-fetched story that I cannot understand. I do not know where it comes from."

Instead, Eberl described his working relationship with his Austrian colleague as "very good". Both had "clear tasks, it is fun and a joy. We try day and night to do the best for Bayern Munich," Eberl said.

The pair have been working together at the German record champions since March 2024. Eberl recently extended his contract, which had originally run until 2027, early by a further two years. Freund is also expected to take the same step, although according to a report by the Münchner AZ he is currently still in the "consideration phase".

"His extension is something that should be wrapped up quickly and quietly," said Eberl. "For me, there is no question as to whether his contract will be extended or not."

Getty Images

Bayern Munich, news: super talent Tim Binder signs professional deal

Bayern Munich have tied down top talent Tim Binder for the long term. The 19-year-old attacking player has signed a contract until 2030. Binder completed pre-season with the first team under coach Vincent Kompany and impressed. He is currently working on his comeback after a torn muscle fibre in his thigh.

"Tim has a lot of potential, he is quick, strong in one-on-ones and has a superb character. He recently proved his talent, among other things, in pre-season with the first team. Tim is a prime example of the outstanding development opportunities at our Campus," said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.

Courted by other clubs in the summer, Binder moved from Augsburg to Bayern in 2019 at the age of 12. The youngster has made four appearances so far for Germany's Under-19 national team.

(SID)

Getty Images

Bayern Munich, news: Knutsen calls Bayern the "best team in the world"

FK Bodö/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen is approaching his side's Champions League opener at Bayern Munich with plenty of humility. "We know that we are playing against probably the best team in the world at the moment. That is something special. We have already played against many good teams, but I think they are the best," he said before the duel with the German record champions in Munich on Thursday (9pm/DAZN).

For Knutsen, it is "ideal to start away against the best team, because then we know where the benchmark lies. It is a perfect test for the rest of the tournament". Last season, his team from north of the Arctic Circle beat heavyweights including Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan on their sensational run to the last 16.

Nevertheless, it is "clear that all of us will have to reach our maximum for one day. An incredible number of players in our team will have to play the game of their lives," said Norway World Cup participant and former Frankfurt player Jens Petter Hauge: "Hopefully more of our players will manage to reach their maximum, and they cannot realise their full potential."

(SID)

Bayern Munich, fixtures: Bayern's next matches

Date Competition Match Thursday, 10 September (9pm) Champions League Bayern Munich vs. Bodö/Glimt Sunday, 13 September (5.30pm) Bundesliga Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich Friday, 18 September (8.30pm) Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin



