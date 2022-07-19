Bayern Munich make third transfer approach for wonderkid Tel as Rennes pressured to cash in on youngster

The German side are determined to land the 17-year-old striker despite having two bids turned down already

Bayern Munich are in France on Tuesday to hold talks with Rennes over a possible deal for striker Mathys Tel, GOAL can confirm. The German team are eager to sign the 17-year-old and have already had two offers turned down by the Brittany club.

A third offer has been made by Bayern as they look to enhance their attack even further following Serge Gnabry's contract extension and the signing of Sadio Mane as well as defender Matthis De Ligt.

What do we know about Bayern's bid for Mathys Tel?

The German champions made an initial offer of €7 million plus (£6m/$7m) €10m (£9m/$10m) in bonuses.

They then followed that up with a second offer of €22.5m (£19m/$23m), which was also turned down by Rennes.

They are still determined to lure the young Breton striker to Bavaria, however, and have fielded another bid.

Rennes will respond quickly to the offer.

GOAL understands that Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic arrived in Brittany on Tuesday morning to meet with Rennes' leaders and find out their expectations.

Rennes will reflect on the offer for a few hours and should give a quick answer by the end of the day.

How has Tel performed for Rennes?

Tel made his first senior appearance for Rennes in the 2021-22 season when he came off the bench to play five minutes against Stade Brest in their second Ligue 1 match of the campaign.

He went on to play six more times in the French top-flight, plus two more in the Europa Conference League and one in the Coupe de France.

Overall, he has featured 10 times for the club.

NXGN correspondent Asad Raza adds:

What’s this, we hear you say? There’s another French wonderkid coming out of Rennes? Yes there is, and we’re glad you asked. NXGN luminaries such as Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele and Jeremy Doku have all come of age at Roazhon park. Some of the finest talent to emerge from anywhere, but trust us when we tell you that Tel may be the best of the lot. It all began last August when, aged 16 years and 110 days, he became the youngest player in Rennes history, breaking Camavinga’s record.

From then on, Tel hasn’t looked back. A striker who combines elastic dribbling with great acceleration, Tel began the season by scoring six goals in six games for Stade Rennais B. That kind of form doesn't go unnoticed. Ten senior appearances followed, but it was for France where Tel really made his mark. Three goals en route to captaining France to glory at the Under-17 Euros was the exclamation mark affixed to a breakout season. Bayern Munich have made an offer this summer, and promised Tel first-team action. From Bretagne to the Bundesliga, you can be sure he’ll take it in his stride. In the meantime, you’ll find us wandering around Brittany, trying to bottle whatever they’ve got in the water over there.