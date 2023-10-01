'It's just stupid' - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich admits Thomas Tuchel's side are struggling against 'top teams' this season ahead of Champions League return

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has admitted that his team are struggling against "top teams" this season.

Bayern fight back for draw at Leipzig

Follows struggle against Leverkusen

Kimmich rues mistakes

WHAT HAPPENED? The perennial German champions were made to fight back from 2-0 down in their trip to RB Leipzig on Saturday. They eventually secured a share of the points after strikes from Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, but Kimmich was frustrated at the manner of the goals his side conceded and observed a more general struggle against stronger teams this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's just stupid how we concede the goals," said an exasperated Kimmich after the game. "We're having problems against top teams at the moment. We didn't get it done against Leverkusen, we didn't get it done now against Leipzig - and we also got erratic against Manchester United. We're just having problems doing it consistently well over the 90 minutes against the top teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's perhaps indicative of the exacting standards in Bavaria that a senior player like Kimmich would be quite so outspoken so early in the season. But after conceding 10 goals to Leipzig (in two games), United and Leverkusen this season, Bayern have certainly made things complicated for themselves against rivals for silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Kimmich and company will be hoping for no more hiccups on their trip to Denmark when they face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night.