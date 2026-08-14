Aston Villa's move for Bayern Munich's Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha has collapsed. Talks between the two clubs stalled over the fee needed to get the deal done.

German newspaper «Bild» report that Villa wanted Palhinha, but the gulf between Bayern's demands and the English club's valuation killed any hope of agreement.

Bayern want Palhinha gone this summer, even though the Portuguese is under contract in Bavaria until 2028. He no longer figures in the club's plans for the new campaign.

The Bavarians are holding out for a fee between 25 and 30 million euros. Villa considered that far too high.

Nor could the two sides land on a workable formula for a loan with an option to buy.

Eberl settles Aston Villa's position

Speaking on Friday, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had already ruled out a switch to Villa, insisting the negotiations had never reached the stage where a deal could be completed.

Eberl said: «I read that Aston Villa contacted us about Joao, and that is true. But we will not reach an agreement with Aston Villa. Simply put, it will not work, because we are not in a position that obliges us to meet everyone else's demands. There is an overall situation, and three parties must reach an agreement».

He added: «The transfer market after the World Cup is different from usual, but it is no less unclear. We still have around two and a half weeks left, and we communicated very clearly from the start, both internally and externally, about the situation».

Palhinha has recently spoken of his wish to stay in Munich. Even so, the player and his advisers keep listening to the offers landing on the table, bracing for a departure from Bavaria in the weeks ahead.

What he wants is a move offering the right sporting project as well as the financial and personal fit, with no place in Bayern's plans for the new season.

Newcastle and Benfica in the picture

Interest goes well beyond Villa, according to «Bild». Newcastle United of the Premier League and Portuguese side Benfica have both flagged a desire to sign the midfielder.

Bayern's financial demands, though, throw up the same barrier for every suitor. Palhinha will only leave once an offer arrives that satisfies the club's board.

Talks over the exits of Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza have stalled too, leaving the trio surplus to requirements for the new season.

Eberl said: «Unfortunately, an agreement between the three parties regarding these three players is still absent».

For now, then, the futures of Palhinha, Boey and Zaragoza hang in the balance. Bayern are still waiting on the agreement that would let them close the file on all three before the window shuts.