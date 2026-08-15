Bayern Munich beat Leipzig: Al-Sibari makes his first mark

Bayern Munich beat fellow German side Leipzig 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with both clubs stepping up their preparations for the new season.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Bayern in the 14th minute. The Colombia international's strike sent the Bavarians in a goal to the good at the break.

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Brian Groida hauled Leipzig level in the 52nd minute. Five minutes later Nathaniel Brown restored Bayern's advantage, pouncing on a fine pass from Alexander Pavlovic.

Ismael Saibari made his Bayern bow in the 71st minute, on for Tom Bischof, the Morocco star having joined this summer from PSV Eindhoven.

It took him just 10 minutes to leave his mark. Saibari teed up the third, scored by fellow substitute Jamal Musiala. The playmaker's afternoon proved short, though. A fresh injury forced him off in the 86th minute, with young Senegalese Bara Ndiaye taking his place.

Bayern now turn their attention to the domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund next Saturday, before kicking off their Bundesliga campaign against Stuttgart on 28 August.