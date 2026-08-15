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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Bayern Munich beat Leipzig: Al-Sibari makes his first mark

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
I. Saibari
J. Musiala
Germany
Morocco

Bayern Munich beat fellow German side Leipzig 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with both clubs stepping up their preparations for the new season.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Bayern in the 14th minute. The Colombia international's strike sent the Bavarians in a goal to the good at the break.

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Brian Groida hauled Leipzig level in the 52nd minute. Five minutes later Nathaniel Brown restored Bayern's advantage, pouncing on a fine pass from Alexander Pavlovic.

Club Friendlies
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
DFB-Pokal
Eintracht Trier crest
Eintracht Trier
ETR
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL

Ismael Saibari made his Bayern bow in the 71st minute, on for Tom Bischof, the Morocco star having joined this summer from PSV Eindhoven.

It took him just 10 minutes to leave his mark. Saibari teed up the third, scored by fellow substitute Jamal Musiala. The playmaker's afternoon proved short, though. A fresh injury forced him off in the 86th minute, with young Senegalese Bara Ndiaye taking his place.

Bayern now turn their attention to the domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund next Saturday, before kicking off their Bundesliga campaign against Stuttgart on 28 August.

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