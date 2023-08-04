Bad news for Bayern? Man City make Kyle Walker new contract offer as Pep Guardiola vows to 'do everything' to keep defender

Manchester City have reportedly make a second contract offer to Kyle Walker as Pep Guardiola vowed "to do everything" amid Bayern Munich interest.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Manchester City have made an improved second contract offer to Kyle Walker in an effort to retain the defender. Walker had previously rejected City's initial contract offer in favour of a proposal from Bayern Munich, despite City's offer being higher.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old expressed his interest in a move to Bayern after the 2022-23 season due to reduced playing time at City and had also informed the club and his manager Pep Guardiola about his decision before pre-season. But the Spaniard has declared Walker "irreplaceable" and vowed to fight to prevent him from joining Bayern Munich.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To lose Kyle and Bernardo [Silva] would be so difficult, that is why we are going to do everything to keep them," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield.

WHAT NEXT? Walker played in a friendly in pre-season in Japan against his potential suitors, Bayern, where Guardiola handed him the armband to make a statement. His potential departure would undoubtedly create a void in City's defence that they may attempt to fill with Bayern's Benjamin Pavard. However, the England international is clearly Guardiola's first preference and although the situation remains uncertain, City will continue to fight to retain the full-back.