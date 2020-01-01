Bayern has a 'good chance' of winning the treble, claims former president Hoeness

The German champions have two competitions remaining that their former chief believes they can both win

can win the and DFB-Pokal to complete a treble of championships, according to former president Uli Hoeness.

The German giants clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title earlier this month and lifted the trophy after a 4-0 win against on the weekend.

With the Bavarians to play in the DFB-Pokal final against on Saturday, and being in pole position to progress through their round-of-16 Champions League tie versus , Hoeness believes Bayern can win the treble - a feat the club achieved famously in 2012-13.

More teams

Bayern will go into this weekend's cup final as hot favourites, while their 3-0 win against Chelsea in the first leg at Stamford Bridge puts them in the box seat to progress to the last eight in their European campaign.

"If our team can preserve this form, we have a good chance of winning everything," Hoeness told Blickpunkt Sport.

"I hope that the team can keep the rhythm."

Bayern became the seventh European team to win a treble in 2012-2013, defeating Dortmund in the Champions League final, in the DFB-Pokal, after clinching the by a mammoth 25 points.

This time around, Bayern won the league title by 13 points ahead of Dortmund, but scored an extraordinary 100 goals in their way to sealing the club's 30th German top division championship.

Hoeness praised the team for reaching such an impressive mark and called on the Bundesliga's other teams to improve so Bayern won't waltz to a ninth straight title next season.

"It's really special to score 100 goals in a Bundesliga season. It's a sensational achievement," Hoeness said.

Article continues below

"The other [teams] have to work harder now. You can't expect Bayern to work only half a day to make the Bundesliga more exciting."

Robert Lewandowski has scored a staggering 49 goals for Bayern in all competitions, including 34 in 31 league matches and 11 in only six Champions League games.

On the flank, Serge Gnabry added an impressive 19 goals in his breakout season for the club since joining in 2017, while Thomas Muller broke the Bundesliga assists record with 21.