Bayer 04 Leverkusen v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Bayer Leverkusen tickets from €15
Rob Norcup

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2026 tickets: Bundesliga prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Check out how you can see the German champions in action this season

You may think that you’d struggle to purchase tickets for Bayer Leverkusen home games, considering their recent domestic success. However, there’s no need to throw in the ticketing towel just yet.

Despite a record 500,000+ fans flocking through the BayArena turnstiles during Leverkusen’s record-breaking Bundesliga campaign, there were still tickets being snapped up left, right, and center by last-minute game goers and Leverkusen fans alike.

Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Bayer Leverkusen tickets from €15

Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2026 fixtures

Date & Time (CET)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:30vs Mainz 05 (H)BundesligaTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 20:30at Hamburger SV (A)BundesligaTickets
Sat 7 Mar, 15:30at SC Freiburg (A)BundesligaTickets
10/11 Mar, 21:00TBD (Away Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:30vs Bayern Munich (H)BundesligaTickets
17/18 Mar, 21:00TBD (Home Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sat 21 Mar, 15:30at Heidenheim (A)BundesligaTickets
Sat 4 Apr, TBDvs VfL Wolfsburg (H)BundesligaTickets
Fri 10 Apr, 20:30at Borussia Dortmund (A)BundesligaTickets
Fri 17 Apr, 20:30vs FC Augsburg (H)BundesligaTickets
Tue 21 Apr, 20:45vs Bayern Munich (H)DFB-Pokal Semi-FinalTickets
Fri 24 Apr, 20:30at FC Köln (A)Bundesliga (Derby)Tickets
Sat 2 May, 15:30vs RB Leipzig (H)BundesligaTickets
Fri 8 May, 20:30at VfB Stuttgart (A)BundesligaTickets
Sat 16 May, 15:30vs Hamburger SV (H)Bundesliga (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Bayer Leverkusen games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages including:

Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
  • Bayer Leverkusen’s official ticket portal
  • Secondary ticket platforms: Including StubHub

It’s worth checking the Bayer Leverkusen site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. 

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen tickets from €15

How much are Bayer Leverkusen 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Bayer Leverkusen tickets at the BayArena on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €15 to €50 when purchased directly through the club. 

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub start from €15.

The price fluctuates depending on the stand and category you are allocated, as well as the fixture. The cheapest seats at the BayArena are located in the north and south stands behind the goals. 

Like most teams in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories.

Additionally, VIP and hospitality packages are available for those seeking a more luxurious matchday experience, with prices varying based on the level of amenities and services offered.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

How to get Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets & packages?

If you want to buy Bayer Leverkusen hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. 

Leverkusen offers an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

Whether in the 'Premium Lounge', the '19nullvier Lounge' or in the executive boxes in the south, east or north of the BayArena, Leverkusen's VIP packages create unique and memorable experiences. 

These packages typically feature prime seating, access to contemporary lounges, and catering, with varying levels of service and exclusivity depending on the specific package.

History of the BayArena

The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958. 

It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time, and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football. 

The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.

Frequently asked questions

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Bayer Leverkusen match tickets, it can make the process much easier, especially for more high-profile matches. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, and discounted stadium tours. A Bayer Leverkusen Membership costs €45 for adults annually.

For some of the marquee matches, like when Bayern Munich visit the BayArena, tickets will be in high demand and will sell out. However, it’s always worth checking out secondary market sites such as StubHub and Viagogo to see if there are Bayer Leverkusen resale tickets available.

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.

As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

