How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Top-tier German football takes center stage in North Rhine-Westphalia as Bayer 04 Leverkusen host direct Champions League rivals RB Leipzig in a high-stakes Bundesliga encounter.

The Werkself faithful will pack into the BayArena in full voice on Sunday, September 20, 2026, eager to see their team claim three vital domestic points early in the 2026/27 campaign.

Leverkusen supporters will create a loud, passionate atmosphere under the stadium roof, ready to back their side as they go head-to-head with one of the most dynamic attacking squads in the country.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, BayArena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig takes place at the BayArena in Leverkusen. Check the widget below for confirmed kick-off time.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 20 Sept 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga matches — ranging from general admission seating to executive VIP hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense demand at the 30,210-capacity BayArena for top-four matchups, ticket sales follow structured phases:

Bayer Leverkusen Season Ticket Holders ( Dauerkarte ): Season ticket holders retain reserved access to their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches.

Official Member Presale ( Clubmitglieder ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered Bayer 04 club members during an exclusive presale window prior to general release.

General Public Sale ( Freier Verkauf ): If seats remain available following member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via Leverkusen's official online ticket shop. However, marquee games against direct rivals like RB Leipzig regularly sell out during the member phase.

Official Ticket Exchange & Secondary Platforms: Fans can purchase returned seats via the club's official ticket exchange ( Bayer 04-Ticketbörse ). Alternatively, supporters searching for sold-out sections can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at the BayArena vary based on seating location, fixture category, and age tier:

Standing vs. Seated: Standing tickets in the home end ( Nordkurve - Blocks C, D, E ) offer the most budget-friendly entry points (typically €15 to €20 at face value), while central seated areas command higher prices.

Match Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct Champions League competitors fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Westtribüne and Osttribüne ) offer prime central views at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Südtribüne and Nordkurve ) provide entry-level seating and vibrant matchday atmospheres.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally. Spectators receive digital mobile passes or print-at-home PDF e-tickets, which must be presented at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at the BayArena, visiting RB Leipzig supporters are allocated seats and standing areas in the designated away sector (Marienburger Straße / Westtribüne - Blocks F4 & SG1 / Gästeblock).

In line with German fan culture guidelines and Bundesliga regulations, away ticket prices remain strictly capped and accessible. Standing tickets in the guest block typically cost around €15 to €20, while seated away tickets range between €30 and €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of RB Leipzig. Away section allocations are managed directly by RB Leipzig's ticketing department and routinely sell out via internal member lotteries.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Form

Leverkusen's last five results make for mixed reading. The most recent was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Elversberg on August 29, a result that stunned the BayArena faithful on the opening day of the season. Before that, the club won 4-0 at Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB-Pokal and beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. Across their last five matches, Leverkusen have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats, scoring nine goals and conceding seven.

Leipzig's recent form tells a more positive story. They beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their Bundesliga opener on August 29 and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal the week before. Their last five results show three wins and two defeats, with 14 goals scored and six conceded. The two pre-season losses came against Bayern Munich and Leeds United, but Leipzig have looked sharp in competitive play.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 4-1 win for Leverkusen at the BayArena on May 2, 2026. Before that, Leipzig beat Leverkusen 1-3 at home in December 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters between the sides, Leverkusen hold the edge with three wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. The aggregate score across those five matches stands at 13 goals for Leverkusen and 10 for Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig currently sit fourth while Bayer Leverkusen are in 12th position.