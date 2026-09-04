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Bundesliga
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoRB Leipzig
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How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Top-tier German football takes center stage in North Rhine-Westphalia as Bayer 04 Leverkusen host direct Champions League rivals RB Leipzig in a high-stakes Bundesliga encounter.

The Werkself faithful will pack into the BayArena in full voice on Sunday, September 20, 2026, eager to see their team claim three vital domestic points early in the 2026/27 campaign.

Leverkusen supporters will create a loud, passionate atmosphere under the stadium roof, ready to back their side as they go head-to-head with one of the most dynamic attacking squads in the country.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, BayArena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig takes place at the BayArena in Leverkusen. Check the widget below for confirmed kick-off time.

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Bundesliga - Game Week 4
BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga matches — ranging from general admission seating to executive VIP hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense demand at the 30,210-capacity BayArena for top-four matchups, ticket sales follow structured phases:

  • Bayer Leverkusen Season Ticket Holders (Dauerkarte): Season ticket holders retain reserved access to their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches.
  • Official Member Presale (Clubmitglieder): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered Bayer 04 club members during an exclusive presale window prior to general release.
  • General Public Sale (Freier Verkauf): If seats remain available following member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via Leverkusen's official online ticket shop. However, marquee games against direct rivals like RB Leipzig regularly sell out during the member phase.
  • Official Ticket Exchange & Secondary Platforms: Fans can purchase returned seats via the club's official ticket exchange (Bayer 04-Ticketbörse). Alternatively, supporters searching for sold-out sections can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at the BayArena vary based on seating location, fixture category, and age tier:

  • Standing vs. Seated: Standing tickets in the home end (Nordkurve - Blocks C, D, E) offer the most budget-friendly entry points (typically €15 to €20 at face value), while central seated areas command higher prices.
  • Match Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct Champions League competitors fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard fixtures.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Westtribüne and Osttribüne) offer prime central views at higher price points, while goal-end stands (Südtribüne and Nordkurve) provide entry-level seating and vibrant matchday atmospheres.
  • Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally. Spectators receive digital mobile passes or print-at-home PDF e-tickets, which must be presented at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at the BayArena, visiting RB Leipzig supporters are allocated seats and standing areas in the designated away sector (Marienburger Straße / Westtribüne - Blocks F4 & SG1 / Gästeblock).

In line with German fan culture guidelines and Bundesliga regulations, away ticket prices remain strictly capped and accessible. Standing tickets in the guest block typically cost around €15 to €20, while seated away tickets range between €30 and €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of RB Leipzig. Away section allocations are managed directly by RB Leipzig's ticketing department and routinely sell out via internal member lotteries.

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Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Form

Leverkusen's last five results make for mixed reading. The most recent was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Elversberg on August 29, a result that stunned the BayArena faithful on the opening day of the season. Before that, the club won 4-0 at Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB-Pokal and beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. Across their last five matches, Leverkusen have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats, scoring nine goals and conceding seven.

Leipzig's recent form tells a more positive story. They beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their Bundesliga opener on August 29 and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal the week before. Their last five results show three wins and two defeats, with 14 goals scored and six conceded. The two pre-season losses came against Bayern Munich and Leeds United, but Leipzig have looked sharp in competitive play.

B04

B04 - Form

SEV
W2-1
NFO
L2-1
NEW
W1-2
SVW
W0-4
ELV
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RBL

RBL - Form

VEL
W4-0
LEE
L2-0
FCB
L3-1
ETR
W0-6
BMG
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 4-1 win for Leverkusen at the BayArena on May 2, 2026. Before that, Leipzig beat Leverkusen 1-3 at home in December 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters between the sides, Leverkusen hold the edge with three wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. The aggregate score across those five matches stands at 13 goals for Leverkusen and 10 for Leipzig.

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawRB Leipzig
3
1
1
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3
FT
14Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig currently sit fourth while Bayer Leverkusen are in 12th position.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110051+43
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110041+33
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
110030+33
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
110030+33
W
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110020+23
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
110032+13
W
7
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
110032+13
W
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
10103301
D
9
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
10103301
D
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
10100001
D
11
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
10100001
D
12
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
100123-10
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100123-10
L
14
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
100102-20
L
15
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
100114-30
L
16
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
100103-30
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
100103-30
L
18
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
100115-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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