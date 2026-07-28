Battle for Vinicius Junior intensifies! Real Madrid apparently push back against Arsenal

Real Madrid have reportedly responded to Arsenal's record offer for attacking star Vinicius Junior.

According to Sky, Real have put a counter-offer to the Brazilian and his advisers. The aim is clear: Vinicius is to extend his contract, which expires in 2027.





Real are said to know about Arsenal's advances and now hope this latest offer will finally help them strike a deal with Vinicius. Talks have been dragging on for well over a year and have repeatedly stalled. Early on, Real's hierarchy apparently felt Vinicius was asking for far too much in wages, with reports claiming he wanted to earn at least as much as team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Even though Vinicius had apparently softened his stance at one stage and moved away from his original wage demands, Sky reported in the spring that an agreement over a new deal was close. Several months on, it still has not happened.

Arsenal are apparently tempting Vinicius Junior with huge wages

Arsenal are now apparently trying to cash in on that uncertainty. Recently, the Telegraph reported that the English champions are tempting Vinicius with a record offer. The 26-year-old would earn more in London than any Arsenal player ever has. The Athletic also reported on the Gunners' interest in one of Los Blancos' superstars.





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That only increases the pressure on Real to get a quick answer from Vinicius. The Madrid club have no intention of risking a scenario in which they have to let the Brazil international leave on a free transfer next year. If Vinicius decides against signing an extension at the Bernabeu soon, a sale this summer would become increasingly likely.

Despite explosive history: Jose Mourinho apparently wants to keep Vinicius at all costs

There is, of course, history between Vinicius, who moved from Flamengo to Madrid in 2018, and Real's new coach Jose Mourinho. After the racism scandal involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vini Jr. in the Champions League match at Mourinho's then club Benfica in February, the forward and the Portuguese coach clashed. "When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way," Mourinho said afterwards, criticising Vinicius' exuberant celebration of his winning goal for 1-0 and blaming the Real star in part for repeatedly becoming the victim of racist abuse: "Something is not right there, because it happens in every stadium. In every stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens. Always," Mourinho said.

Vinicius is unlikely to have forgotten that. The Telegraph says Mourinho has made his position very clear: the old and new Los Blancos coach wants to do everything possible to stop the Brazilian leaving. Mourinho is fully counting on Vinicius, who has been one of Real's most important pillars for years. Last season, he recorded 22 goals and 14 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.