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Battle for Said El Mala: Dortmund reportedly submit final mega offer - Cologne speak of "flexible pricing"

Bundesliga
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S. El Mala

There are new figures every day in Borussia Dortmund’s pursuit of 1. FC Köln shooting star El Mala. On Saturday, Sky and Express reported differently on the next offer.

Cologne-based Express claim Dortmund's latest package is worth €55 million in total: a fixed fee of €48 million, plus €2 million in very easily achievable bonuses and another €5 million in bonuses that are not too difficult to trigger. They say it is Dortmund's final offer after several bids were rejected.

One issue still appears to be unresolved, according to the newspaper. FC reportedly want a 10 per cent sell-on clause from the first euro, while BVB are offering "only" 10 per cent of the profit from any future transfer of the winger.

The Express also claim to know further details: El Mala is set to sign a five-year deal at BVB and earn €5 million a year from the start. He would also be handed the number 10 shirt at the runners-up.

Said El Malagetty

Another report puts the fee €5 million lower

Sky paint a slightly different picture: according to their report, BVB do not want to spend more than €50 million including all bonuses for El Mala and plan to submit that offer at the start of next week.

For all the figures doing the rounds in the media, 1. FC Cologne are staying calm. El Mala started on Saturday in the tough test against Spain's cup winners Real Sociedad San Sebastian, which the Bundesliga club won 2-1.

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"On today’s day, as we stand here in the sun of Müngersdorf, I would say: I am completely relaxed and I assume that he will be on the pitch in the Bundesliga this year for 1. FC Cologne," Thomas Kessler told MagentaSport.

thomas kessler koelngetty

FC boss Thomas Kessler: Price tag? What price tag?

Kessler, the club's managing director for sport, would not discuss the talks with BVB directly. He did, however, address the figures circulating in the rumour mill.

"The price tag is an issue that I have never communicated publicly. I have never said that there is a price tag," said Kessler. "There is a range in which we at 1. FC Cologne say that we are willing to talk. Whether an agreement is then reached, we will leave open for now."

Then he added: "We start in a few weeks and the market is moving. We are also still working on one or two new signings. Pricing is flexible depending on the enquiry. We should not commit ourselves there."


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