La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted that Barcelona will not be able to make any summer signings after failing to adjust their finances.

Club spent the most in La Liga last summer

Prevented from January signings

Linked with Messi, others this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona failed to meet La Liga financial regulations, according to Tebas, despite using a series of economic "levers" to increase revenue in the short term. The club's controversial deals last summer - such as selling future TV rights - accounted for 5% of their yearly turnover, a mark La Liga deemed too high, and outside of league regulations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a conference in London, Tebas asserted that Barcelona will not be allowed to make any signings this summer: "We have not let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

Tebas also remarked that it would be unfair to let Barcelona have economic exceptions: "If with Barcelona, ​​which is a very important club for the League, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona spent aroumd €150 million (£133m/$158m) last summer, and brought in two players as free agents. In doing so, the Blaugrana exhausted much of their financial flexibility. They have been linked with numerous signings this summer, including a possible reunion with club legend Lionel Messi, but that may be put on hold.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

La Liga

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The club appear to be financially hamstrung yet again, despite needing reinforcements in key areas this summer.