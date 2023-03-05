Barcelona vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will look to shake off their first defeat in 14 La Liga games when the Catalan giants play host to relegation-threatened Valencia at Camp Nou on Sunday.
Xavi's men suffered a shock defeat by struggling Almeria, but still hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. 19th-placed Valencia defeated Getafe in their last match, having previously endured a 10-game winless streak in all competitions.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, and how to stream it live online.
Barcelona vs Valencia date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Valencia
Date:
March 5, 2023
Kick-off:
10:15am ET, 3:15pm GMT, 8:45pm IST
Venue:
Camp Nou, Barcelona
How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming also available on Viaplay.
In India, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed live on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
Viaplay Sports 1, La Liga TV
Viaplay, La Liga TV
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD
JioCinema
Barcelona team news & squad
Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski remain victims of hamstring problems, while Gavi is suspended.
Andreas Christensen was as an unused substitute against Real Madrid due to a niggle in his ankle, but is expected to be fit to face Valencia. The absence of the aforementioned key names up front could allow for Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to partner with Raphinha.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Torre
Forwards
Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Pedrola
Valencia team news & squad
Valencia's injury list contains the likes of Gabriel Paulista, Marcos de Sousa, Jose Gaya, Edinson Cavani, Nico Gonzalez and Jaume Domenech.
Eray Comert should step in place of Paulista in defence, with Hugo Guillamon in the middle of the park.
In attack, Samu Castillejo is likely to join Hugo Duro and Samuel Lino.
Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Comert, Diakhaby, Lato; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Castillejo, Duro, Lino
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mamardashvili, Herrerin, Rivero
Defenders
Diakhaby, Comert, Ozkacar, Mosquera, Vazquez, Lato, Correia, Foulquier
Midfielders
Guillamon, Musah, Almeida, Moriba
Forwards
Duro, Lino, Kluivert, Castillejo