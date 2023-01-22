Barcelona vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Getafe in La Liga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

La Liga table toppers Barcelona will want to extend their lead over Real Madrid when they welcome Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Blaugrana are on a five-game winning run in all competitions that started with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their last league match, having pipped Real Madrid to the Spanish Super Cup and made it to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over Ceuta among those games.

On the other hand, Getafe are hovering just above the drop zone as they come into the fixture after a 2-1 loss against Espanyol, having been ousted from the Copa del Rey round of 32 among their last four games that all ended in defeats.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Getafe date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Getafe Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 8am ET / 1pm BST / 6:30pm IST Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Getafe on TV in the UK.

In India, the match will not have TV telecast but will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay, LaLigaTV India N/A JioCinema

Barcelona squad & team news

Xavi will miss the suspended duo of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres again but has an otherwise fit squad at his disposal, as Ansu Fati is likely to continue in attack alongside Ousmane Dembele and Gavi.

Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo should available after being rested in the Copa del Rey win over Ceuta, but Jules Kounde may take the right-back spot ahead of Araujo in the XI.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Fati, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Torre, Alarcon Forwards Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha

Getafe team news and squad

The visitors are in good shape other than Mauro Arambarri a doubt due to injury.

Quique Sanchez Flores could select a similar XI that played in the Espanyol defeat last weekend, with the only expected change to be Juan Iglesias coming in place of Damian Suarez.

Enes Unal should be the usual frontman as the team's leading goalscorer this season.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Duarte, Alderete, Portu; Alena, Milla, Algobia; Mayoral, Unal