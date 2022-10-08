Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Celta Vigo in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Barcelona are fighting for the 2022-23 La Liga top spot when they welcome Celta Vigo to Camp Nou on Sunday. After Real Madrid's slip last week, Xavi's men would not like to lose ground again as they aim for a seventh straight league win.

The Catalan outfit are however coming into the tie on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Inter in the Champions League before the home leg of the return tie is to be held in a few days, as Robert Lewandowski would like to get back on the scoresheet.

Celta bagged a 1-0 win over Real Betis last weekend but would remember their 3-1 defeat at Camp Nou the last time around, than their 2-1 win at the venue back in May 2021.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 10) Venue: Spotify Camp Nou

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the United States (U.S.).

Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV India Sports 18 - 1 SD & HD Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

The injury list gets bigger with the additions of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie as casualties from the Inter defeat. Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Jules Kounde are among those unavailable otherwise.

One among Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde can start up front on Sunday, while Gerard Pique is likely to slot in for Christensen a the back.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Celta Vigo team news and squad

Winger Franco Cervi is suspended for the tie, while forward Iago Aspas is commissioned to return to the XI after being named on the bench against Real Betis. Carles Perez could be the one making way.

With Jorgen Strand Larsen completing the forward line-up, Goncalo Paciencia and Luca de la Torre could feature off the bench for this one.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Marchesin; Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan; Beltran; Rodriguez, Veiga, Solari; Larsen, Aspas