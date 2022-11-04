Barcelona vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Almeria in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Gerard Pique is set to play his final game at Camp Nou as Barcelona host Almeria in Saturday's La Liga contest. Ending their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen, albeit without progress into the last 16, the Blaugrana will now be looking to put pressure on league leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi's men are within a point off the top of La Liga after a 1-0 win at Valencia as Los Blancos dropped points against Girona last week.

For a newly-promoted side, Almeria are not doing badly, having just picked up their fourth win of the campaign - a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo. In fact, three of those victories came in their last five outings.

Barcelona vs Almeria date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Almeria Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 6) Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Almeria on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Almeria on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay, La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

Franck Kessie sustained a thigh injury in Plzen to add to Xavi's injury woes, as the Ivorian joins Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are eyeing some sort of action; but the evening will be dedicated to Gerard Pique, who will be bidding adieu to Camp Nou.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Alonso, Pique, Bellerin; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Almeria team news and squad

Almeria head coach, Rubi, isn't as troubled on the injury front as he only misses Juanjo Nieto and Ivan Martos for the tie.

It could even be an unchanged XI from the Celta win.

Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Akieme, Ely, Babic, Mendes; De la Hoz, Melero; Embarba, Robertone, Baptistao; Toure