Barcelona to leave fourth captain spot empty as Pique's 'example' of club greatness can't be replaced right away - report

After Gerard Pique retired, Barcelona had an empty spot to fill in its famous leadership group, but it appears there are no plans to replace him.

Barca down to three captains

No plans to replace Pique in leadership group

Lewandowski, Ter Stegen candidates for future

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's leadership group have decided not elect a fourth captain for the remainder of the La Liga season, according to Revolo. Pique, who retired in November, was the fourth part of their senior leadership group, and a key member in the dressing room.

The Blaugrana will stick with three captains for the rest of the campaign: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a long held tradition at the Catalan club that a leadership group of four captains should oversee the team. The positions have been held by greats such as Xavi, Carlos Puyol and Lionel Messi. In choosing to see out the second half of the season, then, Barcelona have broken tradition.

There are some candidates in the dressing room to fill the vacancy after 2022-23, according to reports. Names such as Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski have been floated. It's likely that one — or both — will have to assume a role, as Busquets and Roberto could both depart at season's end.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Xavi claimed in November, just before Pique's final game for the club, that the centre-back was crucial to Barcelona's dressing room leadership group: "Pique is brave, a winner, a great team-mate, and a very intelligent person. He has been a great captain for Barca."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? All the focus is on the second half of the season, as Barca try to push for the La Liga and Europa League titles.