Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen names his top three goalkeepers in the world - with Real Madrid rival included

WHAT HAPPENED? Marc-Andre ter Stegen is about to play his tenth season for FC Barcelona. The German has been considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, he also had one of the best defensive records last season in a historical campaign with the Blaugrana. The shot-stopper, in an interview with club media, named his top three current goalkeepers in world football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wouldn’t include myself! Well, there’s [Thibaut] Courtois, who I think is doing a fantastic job. Last season and before, Ederson [Moraes] was doing a great job too. I could name many more but I will limit myself to three. I have a lot of time for [Alex] Remiro, I think he’s been doing a great job in recent years and I really like him as a person too."- Ter Stegen when asked for his top three keepers in the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ederson and Courtois, despite his Real Madrid affiliations, are very common names in the debate. However, Sociedad's Remiro was definitely a surprise inclusion which shows how highly the German rates the Spaniard.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will kick off their La Liga campaign on August 13 against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Ter Stegen will look to continue on last season's form in a bid to retain their La Liga title.