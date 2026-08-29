Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BARCELONAAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona star awaits last-minute offers

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
M. Casado
Spain

Marc Casado's future is one of the big questions hanging over Barcelona in the closing days of the transfer window.

The midfielder has known his situation for months. Alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, he has spent that time weighing up the options to continue his career away from Catalonia.

According to Sport newspaper, several clubs have contacted Casado's camp to sound out the terms of a possible deal. 

Casado would rather stay put, but a crowded midfield has made his chances of getting the minutes he craves far harder to come by.

Few names on Barcelona's list of possible departures are as coveted. The club value him at around 40 million euros, though they may settle for slightly less.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Saudi Arabia has blown hot and cold in recent weeks, the move looking strong at times and fading at others. That option is still on the table, but it isn't the only one.

England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have all pushed hardest to sign him, and the player is still weighing up which project convinces him most.

Barcelona wanted his future sorted early and told Mendes as much, the agent keeping in constant contact with the sporting management throughout the window. Casado and his representative reckon it's worth waiting a few more days before calling it.

Fresh chances tend to appear in the final days, thrown up by unexpected moves or clubs suddenly scrambling to fill a gap. Casado has offers in hand, but he wants to see everything on the table before picking his destination. Every sign points to a deal landing in the dying moments of the window. 

Expect his final call between Sunday and Monday. Barcelona have asked Mendes to keep them posted on any developments, though they accept the decision ultimately belongs to the player.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google