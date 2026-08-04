Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli touched down at Barcelona airport in the early hours of Tuesday, having flown in from São Paulo to complete her official move to Barcelona's women's football club. The switch followed weeks of complicated negotiations with her former club, England's Manchester City.

According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", which witnessed the player's arrival first-hand, the 26-year-old landed on Catalan soil shortly before 10am after a flight of around 10 hours from Brazil.

The trip ended a long wait back home for Kerolin, who had spent recent days in her home country waiting on the final news to settle her transfer. The negotiations with Manchester City dragged on, held up by a document the English club had to send that prolonged the entire process.

A full medical awaits her in the coming hours. She will then officially sign her new contract with the Catalan club, a move that marks a fresh turning point in her career.

Kerolin looked visibly excited and happy about the new adventure. She had already declared her loyalty to Barcelona and its fans in striking fashion, through the new hairstyle she chose especially for the occasion.

She braided and styled her hair into a side heart shape combining blue and maroon, Barcelona's two famous colours, a clear symbolic gesture of her attachment to the Catalan club before she had even taken her first official steps with it.

Barcelona will expect a quality addition to their attack. Kerolin brings extensive experience at international level and a rich career with Manchester City and the Brazil national team.