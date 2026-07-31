Barcelona's signing passes the medical

Barcelona have completed the signing of young Belgian Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper on Friday at the offices of the sports city in Sant Joan Despí.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are expected to announce the deal officially on Friday.

The two clubs had thrashed out an agreement several days ago, leaving only a handful of contractual details to sort out. Those have now been resolved.

Mundo Deportivo report that the promising Belgian left winger signed this afternoon after passing his medical. He then left the sports city on foot in the company of his agents to head for lunch, with Deco on hand to welcome him inside the club's facilities.

Barcelona will pay around 8.5 million euros for the Belgian, with Club Brugge also set to receive 20% of the value of any future sale.

Direct running and pace down the left flank rank among Bisiwu's most prominent strengths.

Back on 8 July, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Barcelona were launching a strong push to land Bisiwu, treating the deal as a priority given his technical quality and physical build. He stands 1.85 metres tall and carries huge potential to develop.

Bisiwu will take up a place with the reserve team, but expect him to feature in the first-team dynamic given all that promise.