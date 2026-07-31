Goal.com
LiveTickets
SOCCER CPL D29 BEVEREN VS CLUB NXTAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Barcelona's signing passes the medical

Barcelona
J. Bisiwu
Club Brugge
LaLiga
Spain
Belgium

A new weapon

Barcelona have completed the signing of young Belgian Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper on Friday at the offices of the sports city in Sant Joan Despí.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are expected to announce the deal officially on Friday.

The two clubs had thrashed out an agreement several days ago, leaving only a handful of contractual details to sort out. Those have now been resolved.

Mundo Deportivo report that the promising Belgian left winger signed this afternoon after passing his medical. He then left the sports city on foot in the company of his agents to head for lunch, with Deco on hand to welcome him inside the club's facilities.

Barcelona will pay around 8.5 million euros for the Belgian, with Club Brugge also set to receive 20% of the value of any future sale.

Super Cup
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
Union St.Gilloise crest
Union St.Gilloise
GIL
Club Friendlies
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Direct running and pace down the left flank rank among Bisiwu's most prominent strengths.

Back on 8 July, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Barcelona were launching a strong push to land Bisiwu, treating the deal as a priority given his technical quality and physical build. He stands 1.85 metres tall and carries huge potential to develop.

Bisiwu will take up a place with the reserve team, but expect him to feature in the first-team dynamic given all that promise.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google