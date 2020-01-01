‘Barcelona & Real Madrid always an option for Klopp’ – Heskey expects Liverpool boss to shun interest

The former Reds striker is confident that a highly-rated coach will stay put and that no move will be made to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield

and are “always an option” for Jurgen Klopp, admits Emile Heskey, but the German tactician is expected to remain loyal to .

giants are forever in the market for the very finest operators on and off the field, and Klopp has firmly wedged himself in that category over the course of productive spells at and Liverpool.

He has delivered glory at Anfield and has the Reds on the verge of a first Premier League title triumph.

While his stock continues to rise, fresh terms have been agreed on Merseyside through to 2024, and Heskey expects that deal to be honoured despite the obvious threat posed by fellow European heavyweights.

The former Reds striker told GentingBet: "There is always an option that Klopp could leave to join a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"But I don’t think that Klopp is finished with the project that he has started at Liverpool.

"They are moving into a new training facility, they are really getting to where they feel that they can be when it comes to being recognised as an international brand as a football club.

"Klopp has really put them on the map there. I think Klopp still feels like he has a lot to do. So, I don’t think the fans will be overly worried about Klopp leaving."

While expecting Liverpool to shun any interest from Barcelona in Klopp, Heskey cannot see the Reds turning their gaze towards Camp Nou for another familiar face.

They agreed to part with Philippe Coutinho during the winter transfer window of 2018.

The Brazil international playmaker has struggled in Spain, and during a loan spell at , but is not expected to retrace his steps to Anfield despite generating plenty of transfer talk.

Heskey said: "Liverpool don’t generally re-sign players – Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush were the exceptions.

"No disrespect to Coutinho as he is a fabulous player but where would he fit in the side right now?

"The side is looking so good at this moment in time that you can’t see him fitting in unless you change the formation.

"He could then possibly get in the side but Liverpool don’t necessarily need him right now."