How to get Barcelona vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

La Liga football at Spotify Camp Nou never fails to deliver a brilliant spectacle, and you could be in the stands in Catalonia to watch FC Barcelona take on Racing Santander live.

Barça faithful will be expecting a dominant home performance when Hansi Flick's side hosts Santander on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Culers will pack out the stadium in full voice, eager to see young stars like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dani Olmo continue their electric form early in the 2026/27 domestic campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy FC Barcelona vs Racing Santander tickets, including 2026/27 La Liga prices, Spotify Camp Nou fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Barcelona vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Barcelona vs Racing Santander kicks off at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, with the LaLiga fixture scheduled to take place as part of the early-season programme.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy FC Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for La Liga fixtures, ranging from individual general admission tickets to VIP hospitality experiences, managed through official club portals or verified resale partners.

Due to huge international demand to watch FC Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Official Club Members ( Socios ): Registered Barça Socios receive guaranteed presale windows and discounted ticket rates before general public releases.

Culers Premium Members: Secondary presale priority goes to official Culers Premium cardholders, allowing fans to secure seats several weeks prior to kickoff.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member sales phases, ticket access opens to the general public via the official FC Barcelona ticketing page.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: For high-demand sections or last-minute matchday seating, supporters can also source verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do FC Barcelona vs Racing Santander La Liga tickets cost?

The cost of a La Liga ticket at Spotify Camp Nou varies depending on stadium sector, fixture tier, and membership category:

Age & Concession Tiers: FC Barcelona offers youth discounts and concession rates in select family sectors ( Zona Familiar ).

Match Categorization: Standard La Liga fixtures fall into Category B or C pricing tiers, making face-value tickets more accessible than El Clásico or high-profile European nights.

Seat Location: Longside central stands ( Tribuna and Lateral ) carry premium face-value pricing, while corner sections ( Córner ) and goal-end stands ( Gol Nord and Gol Sud ) offer more budget-friendly price points.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Tickets are issued digitally via official mobile apps. Fans must ensure their mobile entry pass is saved to their wallet prior to arriving at stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For La Liga matches at Spotify Camp Nou, visiting Racing Santander supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Grada Visitante / Goal Alt).

Away sector tickets generally range from €30 to €55. To purchase away sector seats through official allocations, visiting fans must usually be registered members or official supporters (Peñas) of Racing Santander. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and rarely reach general open sale.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Form

Barcelona arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their three LaLiga outings produced a 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano, a 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, and a 5-0 away win at Elche. Across those five games, they scored 14 goals and conceded just three, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

Racing Santander's recent record is more mixed. They have taken two wins, one draw, and suffered two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent league result was a 3-2 win over Elche, but a 1-0 defeat to Getafe earlier in the month preceded that. A 2-2 draw with Villarreal in their opening LaLiga fixture shows they are capable of competing, though consistency remains a work in progress.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Racing Santander. Prior to that, the clubs had not met since the 2011-12 LaLiga season, with Barcelona winning both fixtures that campaign by a combined score of 5-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Racing Santander have not beaten Barcelona, with the Catalan side winning four times and the fifth match also ending in a Barcelona victory.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit top of the table, while Racing Santander are placed tenth.