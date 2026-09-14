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LaLiga
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Spotify Camp Nou
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Barcelona vs Racing Santander LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Racing Santander
LaLiga
TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona
Racing Santander

Comprehensive match preview of FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Club (Racing Santander) in LaLiga. We break down Matchday 5 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday night clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander: Match details

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 6
Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Real Racing Club will kick-off on 16 September 2026 at 19:30 GMT (3:30 PM EST / 20:30 BST / 21:30 SAST).

League leaders host high-spirited Santander

FC Barcelona return home to host newly promoted Real Racing Club at the Spotify Camp Nou for Matchweek 6 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Fresh off back-to-back domestic and European victories, Hansi Flick's side aim to extend their unblemished LaLiga record at the summit of the table. For Racing Santander, travelling to Catalonia following a hard-earned victory over the weekend presents a ultimate test of their top-flight credentials.

Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Blaugrana's four-goal display at Levante

FC Barcelona enter Wednesday night's encounter in lethal attacking form after securing a 4–2 away victory against Levante UD on Matchday 5 (September 13). Xavi Espart set the tone early before Lamine Yamal struck twice - once in the 19th minute and again from the penalty spot in the 48th minute. Karim Adeyemi added a late fourth in stoppage time to ensure Barca maintained maximum points from their first five league fixtures.

Real Racing Club de Santander v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Los Verdiblancos' Zabiri double beats Alavés

Racing Santander travel to Barcelona full of confidence after claiming a 2–1 home victory over Deportivo Alavés on Matchday 5 (September 12). After conceding an early goal, forward Yassir Zabiri took over the match, equalising in the 38th minute before scoring the game-winner early in the second half (53'). The win provided a crucial boost for José Alberto López's side as they aim to establish stability in LaLiga.

Can Racing's low-block halt Barca's machine?

Barcelona hold a clear advantage on paper with their staggering goal output and midfield control dictated by Rodri and Pedri. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will look to isolate Santander's full-backs, while Racing will rely on Yassir Zabiri and Iñigo Vicente to spark fast counter-attacks. With Barcelona looking to protect their perfect league record before the weekend fixtures, Wednesday's clash promises high intensity from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Probable lineups

4-3-3
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
4-2-3-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaX. EspartX. EspartG. MartinG. MartinE. GarciaE. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiF. LopezF. LopezRodriRodriPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalRaphinhaRaphinhaA. GordonA. GordonJ. AgirrezabalaJ. AgirrezabalaJ. BelocianJ. BelocianP. RamonP. RamonA. MantillaA. MantillaJ. SalinasJ. SalinasI. MartinI. Martinteam-logoS. CanalesP. GarciaP. GarciaM. PratiM. PratiI. VicenteI. VicenteY. ZabiriY. Zabiri
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
4-3-3
Barcelona

Starting XI

Racing Santander

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • J. Lopez

Barcelona head into this fixture without Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Jesse Bisiwu, all of whom are currently sidelined through injury. There are no reported suspensions for Hansi Flick's side, and Eric Garcia is expected to be available after escaping serious injury following a bloody nose scare at Mestalla — the latest updates from the training ground suggest his absence will be minimal. A projected XI has not been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Racing Santander are without Andres Martin through injury, while no suspensions have been reported for Jose Lopez's squad. Further team news updates will be added as they become available.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

ATH
W2-0
RAY
W5-2
VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAN

SAN - Form

VIL
D2-2
GET
L1-0
ELC
W3-2
RAY
L3-2
ALA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Barcelona have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording four consecutive LaLiga victories alongside a pre-season friendly win over Al Ahly. Their last outing was a 5-0 win away at Valencia, and they also put five past both Rayo Vallecano — winning 5-2 — and Elche, winning 5-0. Across the five matches, Barcelona have scored 19 goals and conceded just three, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Racing Santander's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano, and they also lost 1-0 at Getafe earlier in the campaign. A 3-2 home win over Elche and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal round out a mixed run of form for Jose Lopez's side.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawRacing Santander
5
0
0
Copa del Rey
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
13Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Racing Santander. Looking at the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won all five without conceding a single goal, scoring 10 in total. The last LaLiga encounter between the sides dates back to March 2012, when Barcelona again won 2-0 at El Sardinero.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
5500214+1715
W
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
5401144+1012
W
L
W
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
5311115+610
L
W
W
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
5311106+410
W
L
W
D
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
523096+39
D
W
W
D
D
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
W
L
W
W
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
521285+37
W
D
L
L
W
9
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
D
W
W
L
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
52129907
W
L
W
L
D
11
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
521258-37
L
L
W
W
D
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
6213611-57
L
W
D
W
L
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
512279-25
L
D
W
D
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
512236-35
D
D
L
W
L
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
604236-34
D
D
D
L
L
16
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
5113814-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
MalagaMalagaMAL
503228-63
D
D
L
D
L
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
402268-22
L
L
D
D
19
ElcheElcheELC
5023613-72
D
L
L
L
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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