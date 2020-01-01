Barcelona must sell to sign players in January with Depay and Wijnaldum deals in doubt

The Catalans may not be able to pay any transfer fees as the club deals with the continuing financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

's difficult financial situation means they will have to sell players in January in order to be able to afford any new signings.

Interim president Carles Tusquets told the media on Monday that his side would need to be creative to add any players in the winter window.

“If we sell during the winter transfer window, we will be able to buy. We can also sign players who are out of contract. That is the situation,” Tusquets said.

Tusquets has taken over on a temporary basis at Camp Nou after the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board last week, and is hopeful new elections can be held around the Christmas period.

After the transfer window reopens, Barcelona will face a difficult task to add to their squad as they target several players from abroad.

One of those is star Memphis Depay, who nearly arrived in the summer window after agreeing personal terms with Barca, only for the deal to collapse due to Barca exceeding their accepted wage budget.

Depay's deal with Lyon expires at season's end and Barca are also targeting two players from the Premier League who have expiring contracts: defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is particularly keen to be reunited with Depay and Wijnaldum, players he managed while in charge of the .

One player almost certainly not arriving at Camp Nou is striker Lautaro Martinez, a player long linked with a move to the Catalans. The international is outside of Barca's financial reach and is nearing a contract extension with the Nerazzurri.

Should Barca obtain the finances to make a move in January, the money would likely come from the sale of a handful of players who are available, including Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena and Martin Braithwaite among others.

On Monday, Tusquets said that Barca are looking to come to an agreement with players over wage cuts as the club deals with the continuing financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we can reach an agreement. It seems to me that there is a willingness to do so. We do not want to take money from anyone but to adjust salaries so we can pay them when possible – this is the solution we think is the most viable given the circumstances."