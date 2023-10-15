Barcelona make decision to keep Joao Felix but must now put together a deal to sign Portugal international permanently from Atletico Madrid

Aditya Gokhale
Joao Felix BarcelonaGetty Images
João FélixBarcelonaAtlético MadridLa LigaUEFA Champions LeagueTransfers

FC Barcelona are formulating a plan to make Atletico Madrid a reasonable offer for Felix during the upcoming summer transfer window.

  • Barcelona want to keep Felix
  • Will have to work out deal with Atleti
  • Player ready to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Since joining Barcelona on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, Joao Felix has made a great impact. The Portuguese player has been a headache for opposing defenders across all tournaments with three goals and two assists. According to SPORT, the Catalans are developing a plan to present Atletico with a reasonable offer during the summer transfer window in order to secure the Portuguese player's permanent signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has made a significant financial sacrifice by deciding to reduce his pay at Barça to only €400,000 for the year, showing his desire to pull on the shirt at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT? Felix is currently away on international duty with Portugal and featured in their 3-2 win over Slovenia yesterday, he will next be in action against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, October 16.

