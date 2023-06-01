Lionel Messi to Barcelona is OFF as PSG star set to reject fairytale return after lack of offer

Lionel Messi will reportedly snub Barcelona this summer as they are yet to make a concrete offer to the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Messi to leave PSG this summer

Barca hope to bring him back

Argentine has given them ten days

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi wants to have his future sorted out as soon as possible as he prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain. While Relevo reported that he had initially told Barca they had just over a week to confirm whether his return is viable, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims Messi will snub a return to Camp Nou altogether. The Argentine is yet to receive any proposal from his former club, despite promises there would be one by now, and Balague reports that his entourage have told the Catalan giants that they cannot wait any longer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In any case, Messi will leave PSG when his contract expires this summer, having signed on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona two years ago because the Spanish side could not afford to give him a new contract. While the Catalan club have been open about their desire to bring him back ever since his departure, their financial troubles have made it a difficult deal to complete - and looks to have ended their hopes of a romantic return altogether.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With move back to Barcelona reportedly off the table, Messi has plenty of other options. MLS' Inter Miami have been courting the Argentina hero for some time, and it was reported that Barca could even team up with the Florida side to complete a complex transfer, while Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are also prepared to offer him a huge contract, to date the most lucrative deal for the Argentine as the Gulf State look to compile a league full of superstars.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old will wait to see if Barca offer an eleventh-hour deal, as he looks to resolve his future ahead of next season.