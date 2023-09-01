On his way to Barcelona? Joao Felix misses Atletico training for 'personal reasons' on transfer deadline day

Joao Felix has reportedly missed Atletico Madrid's training session on transfer deadline day as he continues to be linked with Barcelona.

Barca linked with Felix

Forward misses Atleti training session

Club offer vague explanation

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Jigantes, the Portuguese skipped the Rojiblancos' training session on Friday. Although club sources insist that the player is unavailable due to "personal reasons", speculation about a potential move to the Catalan club are likely to increase after his absence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Barcelona are struggling with Financial Fair Play concerns, club president Joan Laporta insisted that there will be more than one signing before the window closes. Apart from Felix, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has been touted to join the Blaugranas but a potential delay in payment from one of their commercial deals is reportedly holding up the transfers.

WHAT NEXT? With only a few hours remaining in the transfer window, Barcelona will need to pull something special out of the hat to complete the signings of Felix and Cancelo.