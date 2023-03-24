Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong hamstring injury with no return date set for midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury, the club have revealed.

De Jong out for an undisclosed time

Recovery will determine his availability

Barca face injury crisis ahead of April 5 Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? De Jong withdrew from the Netherlands squad earlier this week with what was reported as a minor knock. However, scans have subsequently revealed that the midfielder has a right hamstring injury. He doesn't have a timeline for a return, according to a club statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona play Real Madrid on April 5 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. De Jong is considered a doubt for that clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong have revealed that the first team player has a hamstring injury in his right thigh. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return," the club said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The injury problems are racking up for the Blaugrana. Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Andreas Christensen and now De Jong could all be unavailable for the Clasico in less than two weeks.