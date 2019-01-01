Barcelona complete €120m Griezmann signing

A protracted transfer saga has finally reached its end, with the World Cup winner swapping the Spanish capital for Catalunya

have officially announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from , with the French forward putting pen to paper after the Blaugrana paid his full €120 million (£107m/$134m) release clause.

The move has not been without drama, however, as Atleti recently hit out at both Barca and Griezmann himself for their conduct after it was revealed that the two parties had been in negotiations and reached an agreement in March, a time during which Diego Simeone's side were still fighting for and the .

Indeed, Atletico were only informed by the World Cup winner in May that he wanted to leave at the end of the season, further frustrating the Spanish capital side after delaying making public his intention to stay in a televised announcement the season before.

With the deal now completed, however, Griezmann will now link up with Lionel Messi and Co. as the Spanish champions aim to retain their Liga title.

