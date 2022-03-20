'As well as Barcelona coach, I'm a Cule' - Xavi revels in 4-0 Clasico win

Barcelona coach Xavi could not hide his delight at destroying Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico, as both the victorious trainer and also a lifelong fan of the Catalan club.

The former midfielder took charge from the bench for the first time in the showpiece fixture in La Liga, and was left on top of the world as the visitors ran out 4-0 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice on his own Clasico bow, while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also scored in a famous rout of Madrid.

What has been said?

"I am very proud, very happy, this is a day that all of Barcelona should enjoy," Xavi beamed to reporters after the final whistle.

4 - Xavi Hernández 🇪🇸 is the third @FCBarcelona manager to win his first #ElClásico match by 4+ goals in the history of @LaLigaEN, after Ferdinand Daučík 🇸🇰 in 1951 (7-2 en Les Corts) and Helenio Herrera 🇦🇷 in 1959 (4-0 en el Camp Nou). Master. pic.twitter.com/Fz3msRlD0Q — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 20, 2022

"We haven't had much joy as of late, particularly in Clasicos, and as well as Barca's trainer I am also a Cule (Barca fan).

"We are going to celebrate this, no doubt about it, there is a break now to rest and enjoy it.

"It is hard to win 4-0 in the Bernabeu and we have to enjoy it, I am pleased above all for the players who had been questioned.

"It wasn't a perfect game, but it was spectacular, we sent out a message, that we are on the way back."

Are Barcelona back in the Liga fight?

Sunday's victory was Barca's sixth in a row in La Liga, a run which has lifted them out of mid-table and into the Champions League qualification spots.

They remain 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand, though with the added boost that they now hold the edge in a hypothetical head-to-head tie-breaker - the Blancos had won the previous fixture 2-1 at Camp Nou.

When asked if the title was still up for grabs, though, Xavi preferred to remain cautious.

Article continues below

"It is tough, we have gone past [Madrid] on goals and that is important," he added.

"We shouldn't rule it out, but it's still a lot of points..."

Further reading