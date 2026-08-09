Paris Saint-Germain have yet to make an official offer to Barcelona for striker Ferran Torres this summer, according to a report in the Spanish press.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" explain that, for all the talk of Torres having agreed a move to the French champions, no formal bid has landed at Barcelona's offices.

The player is expected to report for training next Wednesday, joining the rest of Barcelona's World Cup winners.

In France, the story is different. Outlets such as "Onze Mondial" and "Le Parisien" put the potential fee at around 50 million euros, the price PSG may be willing to stump up for the Barcelona forward.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the mood across the border is that the deal has solid foundations for a quick agreement. One factor could grease the wheels: Ferran's own reluctance to rejoin Barcelona's training on Wednesday, even on a temporary basis.

The Catalan paper added: "While Ferran was still playing in the World Cup, where he ended up as a world champion, Barcelona made it clear that their only striker to have played as a '9' in the area over the past two seasons following Robert Lewandowski's departure is not for sale, unless the player himself requests to leave, a circumstance that would open the door to listening to offers from interested clubs".

PSG have already contacted Barcelona to spell out their interest in the former Valencia man. Now they need to turn that interest into an official offer, one Barcelona can actually sit down and assess.