Barcelona announce United States pre-season tour with games against Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus & AC Milan scheduled

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona will go to the USA for their pre-season tour in July this year. During the tour, they will face fierce rivals Real Madrid in what will be the third El Clasico to take place in the nation. Additionally, they will also come up against Arsenal, Juventus, and AC Milan, before returning to Spain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USA has been a popular destination for Barcelona's pre-season tours in the last two decades, with the Catalans having visited the country 13 times previously for this purpose. These visits are also key for the club to tap into the North American market.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona will first face Juventus on July 22 in California, followed by their next game in the same state against Arsenal on July 26. Afterwards, they will take on Real Madrid in Dallas, Texas on July 29, before finally concluding their tour with a match against AC Milan in Las Vegas.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? This season, Barcelona will next travel to rivals Espanyol in the league on May 14, with a win enough to crown them this season's La Liga champions.