Barcelona agree €3m deal to sign teen star Noah Darvich tracked by Man City, PSG & Bayern

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to sign German wonderkid Noah Darvich from SC Freiburg for a reported fee of €3 million.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per the Spanish news outlet, Sport, FC Barcelona will beat heavyweights Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to the signature of the German who has been described by Fabrizio Romano as a 'top talent.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He joined Freiburg in 2017 and has made an impression on the coaches of the youth teams. The 16-year-old is a versatile offensive midfielder who can play in a variety of positions. Darvich was touted as one of the best players in the Under-17 European Championship last June in Hungary.

WHAT NEXT FOR DARVICH? He is expected to move to Barca Atletic in principle for the first year as he joins the Rafa Marquez-led team while looking to make an impression on first-team coach Xavi Hernandez.