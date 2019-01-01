Balogun’s Brighton and Hove Albion ordeal continues after missing Tottenham Hotspur clash

The 31-year-old Nigeria international will not play a part when Graham Potter’s men take on Jose Mourinho’s side

Leon Balogun has not been included in and Hove Albion’s squad against Hotspur on Boxing Day.

The 31-year-old has not featured in a Premier League game this season for the Seagulls, owing to his inconsistent form and struggles with injuries.

The international has only made one appearance for Brighton this term which was in a League Cup tie against Bristol Rovers back in August.

Mali international Yves Bissouma, will, however, make his eighth league appearance for Graham Potter’s men in the encounter.

Balogun has played eight English top-flight games for Brighton since joining the side from German side 05 in the summer of 2018.

The centre-back will hope to be involved when Brighton slug it out with Bournemouth on December 28.