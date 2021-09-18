Bale set to miss first Clasico of the season amid reports Real Madrid star is out for two months

Carlo Ancelotti offered updates on the fitness of both the Wales winger and Eden Hazard ahead of Sunday's visit to Valencia

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted he could not put a time-frame on Gareth Bale's latest injury, as reports suggest the Welsh winger could miss up to two months of action.

Bale suffered a muscle problem in his right leg during a training session last week and missed both of Madrid's wins over Celta in La Liga and Inter in the Champions League.

And he now looks set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines after playing his way into Ancelotti's plans at the start of the season, meaning he could miss the first Clasico of the season against Barcelona on October 24.

"We don't know how much time he needs, the injury is pretty serious and it is hard to give a time," Ancelotti explained to reporters on Saturday.

"He was doing quite well, he was working hard, we have to wait."

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, was left on the bench for Wednesday's victory in San Siro and remains a doubt ahead of Madrid's next match, which sees them visit Valencia on Sunday.

Ancelotti preferred to remain cautious over the Belgian's availability while affirming that he would not be rushed back into first-team action.

"Hazard didn't play because of a minor knee complaint, it was also bothering him yesterday (Friday)," he explained.

"We will see what happens. Hazard has improved his condition and we have to be careful because he has suffered with injuries in the past and playing him for two straight games could be a little more difficult.

"He is not in the shape that we all want him to be but he is working and we are fully confident that he will get back to his best."

Madrid go to Mestalla tied in second with Valencia on 10 points, and will overtake Atletico Madrid in top with victory on Sunday.

