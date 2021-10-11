Bale claims to be the 'No 1 golfer' at Real Madrid as he continues recovery from hamstring injury

Gareth Bale has claimed to be the "No 1 golfer" at Real Madrid as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Bale has enjoyed success with Madrid since joining the club from Tottenham in 2012 winning multiple Liga and Champions League titles, but has also seen his commitment to their cause questioned due to his love for another sport.

The Welshman stirred up controversy while away on international duty in 2019 as he held up a banner saying 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' after playing for his country, and has now risked the wrath of supporters once again.

What has been said?

Bale attended the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid over the weekend, and took some time out to speak to reporters about who is the best golfer in the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room.

The 32-year-old said: "There are only two of us playing golf in the Real Madrid dressing room, so without a doubt I'm the No 1 golfer on the team. Thibaut Courtois is the other one who plays, but he's not better than me."

Bale added on the differences between football and golf: "Whenever I get the chance and there's a golf tournament nearby, I come to watch it. It's amazing the atmosphere, the crowd, the good weather and, on top of that, honestly, these guys play very well.

"It's unbelievable how well they play for the pressure they're under. Football is different because you have pressure, but you also have a referee to deal with. The thing is, golf is a much more mental game; I feel more pressure here than in front of 80,000 spectators."

When will Bale be available again?

Bale made three appearances for Real at the start of the 2021-22 campaign before being sidelined after picking up an injury in training.

The winger hasn't played for Carlo Ancelotti's side since their 1-0 victory at Real Betis on August 28, and he is not expected to return to action until at least November.

Wales boss Robert Page revealed the full extent of the issue during the last international break, telling the media: "You grade hamstring injuries from one to four, and his is nearer the four so it's quite a significant hamstring tear.

"Originally, it might have even progressed into November's camp but thankfully he's recovering better than anticipated. We're pretty certain he'll be OK for November."

