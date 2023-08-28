Bad news for Real Madrid! Vinicius Jr set for lengthy absence as thigh injury worse than first feared

After Los Blancos' 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo, Carlo Ancelotti had reason for concern even though Real Madrid had won their third straight game.

Vinicius suffered injury against Celta Vigo

To undergo scans today

Likely to be out for a month

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr. pulled up with what seemed to be a leg injury in the 13th minute but originally sought to continue playing. He eventually walked off against Celta Vigo after just 18 minutes. Vinicius, however, was unable to continue and has now been added to the Bernabeu's expanding injury list. According to The Athletic, the team expects him to be out for around a month due to his injury as he is due for scans today.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti originally downplayed the extent of Vincius' injury, claiming he didn't think it was very serious, a statement that could be supported by the fact that the winger initially tried to play on. However, it seems the Brazil international is now set to be sidelined for several weeks.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The winger will miss out on games against Getafe, Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid in La Liga, as well as the first Champions League match. He will also be forced out of the Brazil squad for the September international break.