Bad news for Gary Neville! Dan Ashworth not interested in Man Utd role as he aims to make Newcastle 'top six club'

Gary Neville has been full of praise for Dan Ashworth, but it doesn't look like the Newcastle sporting director will be joining Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? After United lost 3-0 to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup last week, Neville identified Ashworth as the kind of figure United must appoint at Old Trafford. On Monday though, Ashworth outlined his aims for the Magpies, suggesting he is going nowhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: While Newcastle are doing well on the pitch, there is room for improvement off it. "What’s really difficult is to be able to compete commercially as well," Ashworth told reporters. "Some of those [current top six] clubs have been global brands for decades; that’s one of our biggest challenges.

"We’ve got to get ourselves into a situation where, not only are we a top-six club on the pitch, but a top six-club off it. We’ve really got to try to drive the revenues and interest in the club which will give us more ammunition to be able to compete on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have endured their worst start to a season in 61 years, and Neville believes off-field issues - like the club not having a sporting director - have contributed.

"[Ashworth] is competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing. Will work with his coach , recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly," Neville posted on social media after bumping into Ashworth at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND NEWCASTLE? United and Newcastle will both look to build on Premier League wins at the weekend when they take on Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League respectively this week.