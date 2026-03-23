How to get Bad Bunny 2026 tickets: DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour information, prices & more

Bad Bunny (or Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio to his nearest and dearest) has acquired a new wave of fans since his standout half-time show at the Super Bowl in February.

The Puerto Rican singing sensation kicked off his DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour in the Dominican Republic last November, and the European leg launches in May this year, with dates in numerous cities, including Barcelona, Madrid, London, and Milan.

GOAL has all the information you need to know, including how much they will cost and where you can buy them.

When is the Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour?

The remaining DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour dates for 2026 are shown below:

Date Venue (City) Tickets Fri, May 22 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain) Tickets Sat, May 23 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain) Tickets Tue, May 26 Estadio da Luz (Lisbon, Portugal) Tickets Wed, May 27 Estadio da Luz (Lisbon, Portugal) Tickets Sat, May 30 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Sun, May 31 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Tue, Jun 2 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Wed, Jun 3 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Sat, Jun 6 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Sun, Jun 7 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Wed, Jun 10 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Thu, Jun 11 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Sun, Jun 14 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Mon, Jun 15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain) Tickets Sat, Jun 20 Mekur Spiel-Arena (Dusseldorf, Germany) Tickets Sun, Jun 21 Mekur Spiel-Arena (Dusseldorf, Germany) Tickets Tue, Jun 23 GelreDome (Arnhem, Netherlands) Tickets Wed, Jun 24 GelreDome (Arnhem, Netherlands) Tickets Sat, Jun 27 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) Tickets Sun, Jun 28 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) Tickets Wed, Jul 1 Orange Velodrome (Marseille, France) Tickets Sat, Jul 4 Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre, France) Tickets Sun, Jul 5 Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre, France) Tickets Fri, Jul 10 Strawberry Arena (Stockholm, Sweden) Tickets Sat, Jul 11 Strawberry Arena (Stockholm, Sweden) Tickets Tue, Jul 14 PGE Narodowy (Warsaw, Poland) Tickets Fri, Jul 17 Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy) Tickets Sat, Jul 18 Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy) Tickets Wed, Jul 22 King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels, Belgium) Tickets

How to buy Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour tickets

Official Bad Bunny tickets are available to buy via the tour site as well as from vendors such as Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

For some dates, like the London ones, tickets can also be sourced from the venue (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) itself.

Presale periods were available for many of the 2026 European dates on the Live Nation site, prior to general sales windows opening in May last year.

If fans missed out on general sales of ‘DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS' World Tour tickets on official sites, then they may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to see Bad Bunny live, they could be the best option for securing those highly sought-after tickets.

How much are Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour tickets?

When official tickets for Bad Bunny's DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour first went on sale, standard seating started from around €90. However, with the widespread use of dynamic pricing, ticket prices varied significantly.

There were also VIP package options, which ranged from €575 upwards.

Remember to keep tabs on Bad Bunny’s official tour site for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What to expect from Bad Bunny's DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour

Bad Bunny's current DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS venture is the sixth time he’s toured across multiple countries since 2018.

'The King of Latin Trap' is really going into overdrive this time around, spreading his magical music across the globe. The majority of his previous five tours were restricted to the Americas, but on this occasion, he’s hitting Asia and Oceania for the first ever time and also spending a lengthy three-month (29-date) spell in Europe.

Bad Bunny has already lit up numerous cities all over the planet, during the first half of the DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS tour, including San Jose, Buenos Aires, Sydney and an epic 8-day stretch in Mexico City. He’s now about to hit Europe, with a standout 10-day set at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, the record-breaking rapper will be playing chart hits from his sixth solo album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, such as 'DTMF' and 'Baile Inolvidable' during his set. His long-term admirers, Los Conejos (The Rabbits) will also appreciate hearing some of the older classics though, like 'La Cancion' and 'Dakiti'.