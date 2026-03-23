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Book Bad Bunny World Tour tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Bad Bunny 2026 tickets: DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour information, prices & more

Here's exactly how to see the Super Bowl performer in his World Tour this year

Bad Bunny (or Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio to his nearest and dearest) has acquired a new wave of fans since his standout half-time show at the Super Bowl in February. 

The Puerto Rican singing sensation kicked off his DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour in the Dominican Republic last November, and the European leg launches in May this year, with dates in numerous cities, including Barcelona, Madrid, London, and Milan.

GOAL has all the information you need to know, including how much they will cost and where you can buy them.

Bad Bunny World Tour ticketsBook tickets

When is the Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour?

The remaining DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour dates for 2026 are shown below:

DateVenue (City)Tickets
Fri, May 22Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain)Tickets
Sat, May 23Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain)Tickets
Tue, May 26Estadio da Luz (Lisbon, Portugal)Tickets
Wed, May 27Estadio da Luz (Lisbon, Portugal)Tickets
Sat, May 30Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Sun, May 31Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Tue, Jun 2Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Wed, Jun 3Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Sat, Jun 6Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Sun, Jun 7Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Wed, Jun 10Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Thu, Jun 11Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Sun, Jun 14Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Mon, Jun 15Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid,Spain)Tickets
Sat, Jun 20Mekur Spiel-Arena (Dusseldorf, Germany)Tickets
Sun, Jun 21Mekur Spiel-Arena (Dusseldorf, Germany)Tickets
Tue, Jun 23GelreDome (Arnhem, Netherlands)Tickets
Wed, Jun 24GelreDome (Arnhem, Netherlands)Tickets
Sat, Jun 27Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)Tickets
Sun, Jun 28Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)Tickets
Wed, Jul 1Orange Velodrome (Marseille, France)Tickets
Sat, Jul 4Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre, France)Tickets
Sun, Jul 5Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre, France)Tickets
Fri, Jul 10Strawberry Arena (Stockholm, Sweden)Tickets
Sat, Jul 11Strawberry Arena (Stockholm, Sweden)Tickets
Tue, Jul 14PGE Narodowy (Warsaw, Poland)Tickets
Fri, Jul 17Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy)Tickets
Sat, Jul 18Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy)Tickets
Wed, Jul 22King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels, Belgium)Tickets

How to buy Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour tickets

Official Bad Bunny tickets are available to buy via the tour site as well as from vendors such as Live Nation and Ticketmaster. 

For some dates, like the London ones, tickets can also be sourced from the venue (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) itself.

Presale periods were available for many of the 2026 European dates on the Live Nation site, prior to general sales windows opening in May last year.

If fans missed out on general sales of ‘DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS' World Tour tickets on official sites, then they may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets. 

Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to see Bad Bunny live, they could be the best option for securing those highly sought-after tickets.

How much are Bad Bunny DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour tickets?

When official tickets for Bad Bunny's DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour first went on sale, standard seating started from around €90. However, with the widespread use of dynamic pricing, ticket prices varied significantly. 

There were also VIP package options, which ranged from €575 upwards.

Remember to keep tabs on Bad Bunny’s official tour site for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

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What to expect from Bad Bunny's DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour

Bad Bunny's current DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS venture is the sixth time he’s toured across multiple countries since 2018.

'The King of Latin Trap' is really going into overdrive this time around, spreading his magical music across the globe. The majority of his previous five tours were restricted to the Americas, but on this occasion, he’s hitting Asia and Oceania for the first ever time and also spending a lengthy three-month (29-date) spell in Europe.

Bad Bunny has already lit up numerous cities all over the planet, during the first half of the DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS tour, including San Jose, Buenos Aires, Sydney and an epic 8-day stretch in Mexico City. He’s now about to hit Europe, with a standout 10-day set at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, the record-breaking rapper will be playing chart hits from his sixth solo album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, such as 'DTMF' and 'Baile Inolvidable' during his set. His long-term admirers, Los Conejos (The Rabbits) will also appreciate hearing some of the older classics though, like 'La Cancion' and 'Dakiti'.

Frequently asked questions

Official Bad Bunny tickets are available to buy via the tour site as well as from vendors such as Live Nation and Ticketmaster. For some dates, like the London ones, tickets can also be sourced from the venue (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) itself.

Presale periods were available for many of the 2026 European dates on Live Nation, prior to general sales windows opening in May last year.

 

Yes, he is !! The record-breaking Puerto Rican rapper is currently in the midst of his sixth headlining tour, known as the ‘DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour’. It started in November 2025 in the Dominican Republic and the European leg starts in May and lasts for three months.

Bad Bunny's best-selling album to date is 'Un Verano Sin Ti'. It boasts over 23 million equivalent album sales (EAS) and was named 'Global Album of the Year' in 2022 by the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry). It's achieved unprecedented streaming numbers, including the largest streaming week for any Latin album.

 

The tour dates shown below are the current ones announced by Bad Bunny for 2026:

May 22 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain)
May 23 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona, Spain)
May 26 Estádio da Luz   (Lisbon, Portugal)
May 27 Estádio da Luz  (Lisbon, Portugal)
May 30 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
May 31 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 2  Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 3  Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 6  Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 7  Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 10 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 11 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 14 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano    (Madrid,Spain)
June 20 Mekur Spiel-Arena   (Dusseldorf, Germany)
June 21 Mekur Spiel-Arena   (Dusseldorf, Germany)
June 23 GelreDome   (Arnhem, Netherlands)
June 24 GelreDome   (Arnhem, Netherlands)
June 27 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium   (London, England)
June 28 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium   (London, England)
July 1 Orange Vélodrome   (Marseille, France)
July 4 Paris La Défense Arena  (Nanterre, France)
July 5 Paris La Défense Arena  (Nanterre, France)
July 10 Strawberry Arena   (Stockholm, Sweden)
July 11 Strawberry Arena   (Stockholm, Sweden)
July 14 PGE Narodowy   (Warsaw, Poland)
July 17 Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy)
July 18 Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Milan, Italy)
July 22 King Baudouin Stadium  (Brussels, Belgium)

 

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