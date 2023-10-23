Back on the radar! Arsenal resurrect transfer interest in in-form Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are monitoring Aston Villa's Brazilian star, Douglas Luiz, after being rejected multiple times in 2022.

Arsenal back in for Luiz

Villa rejected three bids from Arsenal previously

Gunners looking to bolster the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports in 90min, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are still hoping to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, especially following his solid start to the season.

The North London club is eyeing reinforcements in midfield and could add another midfielder in the January transfer window. It is said that Arteta and the Gunners' sporting director Edu Gaspar are both big admirers of Luiz as an option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and are looking to compete for the title this season, making some marquee signings and adding depth to their squad. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz joined the side on big money moves but they want more.

Luiz has improved greatly under Unai Emery, having scored in six consecutive home games now. The Brazilian midfielder has managed to have an impact in various departments on the pitch.

Arsenal tried to sign Luiz at the end of the summer transfer window in 2022, making three bids but being rejected every time by the Villans.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are set to face Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on October 25.