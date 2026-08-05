Trabzonspor will unveil new signing Mohamed Salah tomorrow, Thursday evening, at the "Papara Park" stadium, hours after the player touches down in Turkey and completes his move to the club.

The presentation ceremony kicks off at exactly 19:30 local time, the club confirmed in an official statement. Fans have been invited to attend wearing the new season's shirts, in order to "make history and take the first step on an unforgettable journey" with the captain of the Egyptian national team.

Salah first passed his medical at "Acibadem Maslak" hospital, the club's medical partner, ahead of the official completion of his transfer.

Trabzonspor had earlier urged their fans to leave the private cars at home when heading to Trabzon airport to welcome the player, hoping to prevent congestion. They also called on supporters not to light large numbers of flares, to preserve public safety and avoid any impact on air traffic.

On Wednesday, the Turkish club confirmed they had officially signed Salah on a free transfer, following the end of his Liverpool spell upon the expiry of his contract with the English club.

Several Turkish press reports claim Salah has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor worth an annual salary of 17 million euros, plus a number of incentives and additional benefits.

A new chapter now begins for the Egyptian star after an exceptional nine-year journey with Liverpool. He collected a host of domestic, continental and world titles along the way, along with a string of individual accomplishments and records that made him one of the most prominent players in the history of the club and the English Premier League.